Actor Ranveer Singh Files FIR After His Deepfake Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly filed an FIR against his AI-generated deepfake video, wherein he is purportedly seen voicing his political views and endorsing the Congress Party.
The actor's spokesperson confirmed the information to ANI and said, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh."
In Singh's deepfake video, which went viral on social media ahead of the 2024 general elections, he can be heard saying, "This is Modiji's purpose. It was his intention to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation. Because our India is now heading towards a time of injustice at such a pace. So we should never stop demanding our development and justice, this is why we must think and vote."
Have a look at it here:
However, the actor took X (formerly Twitter) on 19 April, to clarify that the video is fake and wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfake, friends).”
Earlier, actor Aamir Khan's deepfake video promoting a political party went viral. Calling the video 'fake', the actor also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of Mumbai Police.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role
