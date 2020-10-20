Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive for COVID-19

"Hello everyone, I have been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana since October 7. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation," Sukumaran said in a statement.

He added that he is asymptomatic. "All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Thanks for the love and concern", the statement concluded.