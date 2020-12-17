Actor Pooja Gor Confirms Break-Up With Raj Singh Arora

Pooja began by writing, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways".

The actor added, "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

Raj Singh Arora is yet to speak about the break-up. Pooja and Raj have worked together in Channel V's V The Serial and BIG FM's music video Love Isn't Blind.