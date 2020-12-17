Actor Pooja Gor Confirms Break-Up With Raj Singh Arora

Pooja Gor took to Instagram to share that she and Raj have parted ways.

Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora.
Television actor Pooja Gor took to Instagram on Wednesday, 16 December, to share she and Raj Singh Arora have parted ways. The duo were dating for almost a decade.

In her latest post, Pooja wrote that she wanted to end all speculation regarding her relationship with Raj. She added that it took her a lot of courage to speak about this.

Pooja began by writing, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways".

The actor added, "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

Raj Singh Arora is yet to speak about the break-up. Pooja and Raj have worked together in Channel V's V The Serial and BIG FM's music video Love Isn't Blind.

