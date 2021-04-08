Actor Nagma Tests COVID Positive Days After First Vaccine Dose

Actor-politician Nagma informed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine since the diagnosis. She took to Twitter and said that she was infected despite taking the first dose of the virus.

Urging everyone to not turn complacent even after receiving the virus, she wrote, "Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!"