Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-In-Law Dies in Road Accident, Sister Injured

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and her husband Rajesh Tiwari, known as Munna Tiwari, were in a road accident. Tripathi's brother-in-law passed away while Sarita Tiwari sustained serious injuries, as per a report by PTI.

In continuation of the repost, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said.