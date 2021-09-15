Can’t Believe I’m Alive: Actor Nikita Rawal Says She Was Robbed at Gunpoint

Rawal gave the details of the robbery to Hindustan Times and said that it occurred at around 10 in the night. “I was walking to my aunt’s house when an Innova came on a high speed and stopped my vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed me a gun and asked me to give them everything that I was carrying with me. Even talking about the incident is troubling me right now,” Rawal added.

The actor was reportedly robbed off her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant, and cash with the total amounting to Rs 7 lakhs.

Rawal added that she ‘didn’t wait to file a formal complaint’. “I got in touch with a lawyer to lodge a complaint after reaching Mumbai. Police officials are saying ke I have to be there to file a FIR, and mere behalf pe koi nahi kar sakta. (They said I have to be there to file the complaint and nobody can do that on my behalf).”

Nikita Rawal is known for her role in films like Black & White with Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, The Hero- Abhimanyu, and Mr. Hot Mr. Kool.