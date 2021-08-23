Actor Warina Hussain Says Family Was Forced to Flee Afghanistan Years Ago

Actor Warina Hussain opened up about her memories of leaving Afghanistan with her family and talked about the memories she has of the country. After the US exit from Afghanistan recently, several visuals on social media depict the plight of the citizens as they try to leave Afghanistan.

Talking about the crisis, Warina said, “It’s a difficult time for me and my family. It’s eerily similar to 20 years ago. It was because of this war and turmoil that my family was forced to flee Afghanistan, and now, many years later, I see other families losing their homes.”