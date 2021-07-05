Actor Mehreen Pirzada & Politician Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Engagement
Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi issued statements about deciding to go separate ways.
Actor Mehreen Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi have taken to social media to share that they have decided to go separate ways. On Saturday, the duo announced that they have "mutually decided to call off their engagement due to differences in values and compatibility."
Mehreen wrote on her Instagram story, "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends".
Mehreen requested everyone to give her privacy and added that this is the only statement she will be making.
Bhavya also issued a statement that read, "Two days ago, Mehreen and I mutually decided to call off our engagement due to differences in values and compatibility. I walk away from this with my head held high knowing I left no stone unturned to show utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I walk away with no regrets. I suppose we were too good for each other, and destiny would have it otherwise".
Bhavya added that he will take legal action again those spreading lies. "My family and I live with integrity, and have the highest respect for women. If untrue mud-slinging makes you happy, then please seek help".
Mehreen has featured in films such as Phillauri, Mahanubhavudu, Nenjil Thunivirundhal, Jawaan, Kavacham, Chanakya, Entha Manchivadavuraa. Bhavya is a Congress leader.
