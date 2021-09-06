ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty Turns 70: Can You Ace This Quiz About the Superstar?

Take the Mammootty at 70 quiz.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian actor Mammootty turns 70.</p></div>
i

Superstar Mammootty, known for his films like Thaniyavarthanam, New Delhi, and Madhura Raja and many others, turns 70 on 7 September. See if you can score 10/10 on this quiz about the versatile actor:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT