Madhurima Tuli Expelled from Bigg Boss House By Salman
Actor Madhurima Tuli who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, has now been ousted by Salman Khan. She made a lot of noise because of her repeated fights with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.
The two of them had several heated moments on the show after which they would kiss and make up. Salman had questioned their dynamic on several occasions and also reprimanded them for the same. But things took an ugly turn when she hit Vishal with a pan and Bigg Boss put her in the BB house prison. Three days after that she was evicted by Salman.
This dynamic between the two actors was also seen on the latest season of Nach Baliye, where the two were seen getting into heated exchanges on stage. Commenting on her exit from Bigg Boss Madhurima said, “I had a great experience in the Bigg Boss house, the game is extremely exhausting and we have to be on our toes. It took me some time to get a grip in the game but I was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate me. I cannot justify my action as it is not right but I wish I could stay longer inside the house.”