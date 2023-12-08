Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Actor Junior Mehmood Passes Away After a Long Battle With Cancer

Late actor Mehmood gave Naeem Sayyed his screen name Junior Mehmood

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Junior Mehmood Passes Away After a Long Battle With Cancer
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, passed away at his house on Friday (8 December), after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 67 years old.

Mehmood's family confirmed the news to The Indian Express. The statement read, “Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace.”

Also Read

‘Mehmood Made My Career & Was Also Responsible for My Downfall’: Aruna Irani

‘Mehmood Made My Career & Was Also Responsible for My Downfall’: Aruna Irani
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The actor's family told the publication, "It was only very recently that we came to know about his fourth-stage cancer. We had taken him to Tata Memorial hospital, but we were told that chemotherapy would be very painful at this stage. The doctors had suggested that we take care of him at home."

Mehmood began his career as a child artiste with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966). He then went on to star in films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Suhaag Raat, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Judaai.

Late actor Mehmood gave Sayyed his screen name Junior Mehmood after they shared screen space in Suhaag Raat in 1968.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Junior Mehmood 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×