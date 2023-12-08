Actor Junior Mehmood Passes Away After a Long Battle With Cancer

The actor's family told the publication, "It was only very recently that we came to know about his fourth-stage cancer. We had taken him to Tata Memorial hospital, but we were told that chemotherapy would be very painful at this stage. The doctors had suggested that we take care of him at home."

Mehmood began his career as a child artiste with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966). He then went on to star in films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Suhaag Raat, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Judaai.

Late actor Mehmood gave Sayyed his screen name Junior Mehmood after they shared screen space in Suhaag Raat in 1968.