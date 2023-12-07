'Pushpa' Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Arrested For Abetting Suicide

The Panjagutta police on Wednesday, 6 December arrested actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari of Pushpa fame following the death of his alleged girlfriend on 29 November, as per a report by The Hindu.
In continuation of the report, the Panjagutta police official said that Jagadeesh Prathap was in live-in relationship with a woman, who worked as a junior artiste. They added:
“On November 29, the woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence. Her father approached the police alleging that Jagadeesh was blackmailing and harassing her. He claimed that it was because of the harassment that his daughter resorted to the extreme step.”
The report also stated that during the investigation, substantial proof was found on her phone against Jagadeesh, following which Panjagutta police booked him under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and arrested him on Wednesday.
Jagadeesh made his debut in 2018 with the film Nirudyoga Natulu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)