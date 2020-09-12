Actor Himani Shivpuri Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Himani Shivpuri is currently part of the cast of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Himani Shivpuri, who is currently playing the role of Katori Devi Singh in the daily soap Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has taken to social media to inform that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested", Shivpuri wrote on Instagram.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The show also stars Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Chaudhary and Vishwanath Chatterjee, among others. Some time back, producer Sanjay Kohli also tested for coronavirus. Sources told Times of India that Himani Shivpuri had gone for an ad shoot, after which she started developing symptoms and got tested immediately.

Shivpuri has worked in several films and TV shows over the years. One of her most popular roles was in the Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!.

