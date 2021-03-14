Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Set To Welcome Second Child
Their first child Hinaya was born in 2016
Actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are ready to become parents for the second time. Basra shared the news on social captioned, “Coming soon.. July 2021.” She posted a series of family pictures wherein their first child Hinaya is holding a shirt with the words ‘Soon to be big sister’ while the couple stands behind her.
The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child in 2016.
