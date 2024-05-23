ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai' Actor Firoz Khan Dies of Heart Attack

Firoz Khan, famous for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, passed away from a heart attack.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Hindi Female

Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, has reportedly died of a heart attack in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday (May 23). The news was confirmed by a friend on Instagram, according to India TV.

Durga Rahikwar, who is known for imitating Shah Rukh Khan shared the news of Firoz’s death on Instagram writing, "Aaj hamare beech Feroz Khan bhaijaan (Jr. Amitabh Bachchan) nahi rahe. (Firoz Khan, known as Jr Amitabh Bachchan is no longer with us.)"

As per reports, his last performance was on 4 May at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club, where he dressed as Amitabh Bachchan and entertained the audience. Firoz's burial will reportedly take place in Badaun.

Topics:  Actor 

Published: 
