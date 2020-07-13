Actor Divya Chouksey Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

Actor and model Divya Chouksey passed away on Sunday, 12 July, following a long battle with cancer.

Divya’s cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma took to Facebook to share the news. She wrote, “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP.”

On Saturday evening, Divya had posted a message on her Instagram stories. It read, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less. Since it’s been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages, it’s time I tell you guys. I am on my deathbed. S*** happens, I am strong. Be there another life of non-suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. Bye.”

She had made her acting debut with the 2016 film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara.