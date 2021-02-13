Actor Dia Mirza Set To Tie the Knot Again on 15 February?

If reports are to be believed, actor Dia Mirza is all set to tie-the-knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

Their wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members, taking place on 15 February. However, no confirmation has been made by the actress or her spokesperson yet.

Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha for almost 11 years. In 2019, the two mutually decided to separate and continued to be friends.