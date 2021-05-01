Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away Due to COVID
People took to social media to offer their condolences.
Film and television actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away due to COVID. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. He shared screen space with Anil Kapoor in 24.
Bikramjeet had starred in films such as Corporate, Page 3, Aarakshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
