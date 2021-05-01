Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away Due to COVID

People took to social media to offer their condolences.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to COVID.</p></div>
i

Film and television actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away due to COVID. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. He shared screen space with Anil Kapoor in 24.

People took to social media to offer their condolences.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away Due to COVID
Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away Due to COVID
Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away Due to COVID

Bikramjeet had starred in films such as Corporate, Page 3, Aarakshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Also Read

Filmmaker KV Anand Passes Away; Allu Arjun, Others Pay Tributes

Filmmaker KV Anand Passes Away; Allu Arjun, Others Pay Tributes

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!