Actor Assault Case: Kerala HC Grants Bail to Man Who Drove Van

The court, granting bail to Manikandan, said that the role played by him stands on a slightly lesser footing than that of the main act committed by the prime accused.

“Petitioner has no criminal antecedents. Having evaluated the entire facts and considering the nature of the allegation against the petitioner, he definitely needs a different consideration from that of the first accused. I find that the further continuation of the petitioner in jail may not be just,” the court said.

Manikandan has been granted bail against a bail bond of Rs one lakh, with two sureties for the like sum each. As a bail condition, has also been asked to surrender his passport and not leave Ernakulam district without the court’s permission until the trial in the case is completed.

According to the prosecution in the assault case, Manikandan, along with five others, hatched a criminal conspiracy to kidnap her, wrongfully confine her and record her. The survivor was proceeding in her vehicle along the National Highway and after stage-managing a fake accident, Manikandan, along with a few others, forcefully entered the vehicle, confined her and took her to Kochi, the prosecution told the court. It also said that on the way, the first accused entered the vehicle, sexually abused her for two hours and videographed the entire act. The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actor, the prosecution had said.