Ashutosh Rana Tests COVID Positive After First Vaccine Dose

Actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving his first dose of vaccine. He informed his followers in a Facebook post written in Hindi.

His post reads, "Humara shareer ek durg ki bhanti hota hai jisme nau dwaar hote hai, unn nau dwaar ke bhitar viraajmaan param chetna, unki raksha krne vaali shakti ko durga kahan jaata hai" (Our body is like a fortress with nine gates, and those gates are guarded by Lord Durga)

He then wrote about the significance of the day since it marks the Indian New Year, also referred to as 'chaitra navratri'.

Ashutosh assures that he has faith that he will get better soon. He added, "There's nothing better than finding out that you're suffering from an illness on such an auspicious day. This is Durga's blessing that I found out on this day that I am covid positive, I have embarked on the journey to get better." (as translated)

He also confirmed that his family has gotten tested and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested, "I also got my whole family tested that will be reported tomorrow. But all the friends, well-wishers, fans who have come in contact after 7 April are requested to get tested fearlessly."