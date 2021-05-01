Actor Aniruddh Dave Shifted to ICU After Testing COVID Positive

Aniruddh contracted the virus in Bhopal, where he was shooting for a show.

Television actor Aniruddh Dave, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been shifted to the ICU, actor Aastha Chaudhary informed on Instagram.

Aniruddh had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram a week ago, when he was shooting in Bhopal. He is being treated in a hospital in Bhopal. Aastha has asked fans to pray for Aniruddh.

"Need prayers for our friend Aniruddh Dave. He is in ICU. Pls spare a min and do pray for him," she wrote in her note.

Speaking to The Times of India, Aniruddh's friend and actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary said, "Aniruddh was shooting for a show in Bhopal when he contracted the virus. Instead of flying to Mumbai, he decided to stay back and get treated there. His recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus he has been shifted to the ICU. We can't fly to Bhopal and be with him. We are trying to help him and are in touch with the medical team."

Aniruddh had informed that he had tested COVID positive some time back.

The actor has been part of shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.

