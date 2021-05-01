Actor Aniruddh Dave Shifted to ICU After Testing COVID Positive

Television actor Aniruddh Dave, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been shifted to the ICU, actor Aastha Chaudhary informed on Instagram.

Aniruddh had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram a week ago, when he was shooting in Bhopal. He is being treated in a hospital in Bhopal. Aastha has asked fans to pray for Aniruddh.

"Need prayers for our friend Aniruddh Dave. He is in ICU. Pls spare a min and do pray for him," she wrote in her note.