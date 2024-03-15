ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Actor Amitabh Bachchan Admitted to Mumbai Hospital; Undergoes Angioplasty

The 81-year-old actor has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Mumbai, doctor confirms.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Mumbai on Friday, 15 March, as per a news report by The Indian Express.

In continuation of the report, doctors at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that the actor underwent an angioplasty at the hospital.

An official statement in this regard will be issued by his PR team later in the day, the report stated.

Earlier, Big B shared a post on X, previously known as Twitter, writing, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.”

"Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo, ( Keep your eyes wide open and see, listen carefully, Mumbai will win and it is best that you don't fight its victory.)” he wrote as he shared a video featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan during the ISPL match on Friday.

Fans of the actor took to their respective social media accounts to wish for the speedy recovery of the Sholay actor. One user wrote, "Sending speedy recovery wishes to #AmitabhBachchan."

Another user went on to write how he had watched the latest episode of KBC and wished nothing but Big B's good health.

Here are some other reactions:

Fans wished for veteran actor's speedy recovery. 

(Photo: X)

Many social media users took to X to post about the same. 

(Photo: X)

One user wrote, "Get well soon."

(Photo: X)

The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

