Actor Amit Mistry Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday, 23 April, due to a heart attack. Mistry worked in TV shows such as Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir and was part of films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Shor In The City among others. He was also seen in the recent web series Bandish Bandits.

Confirming the news to The Times of India, Mistry's manager Maharshi Desai said, “I am in shock. He was fine and at home. He didn’t even complain of any health issue. After breakfast he felt an ache in his heart and it was a heart attack. His family couldn’t even take him to the hospital".