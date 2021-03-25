Actor Adarsh Gourav Calls Comparison to Dev Patel 'Unfair'
Adarsh has been nominated under the 'Leading Actor' category at BAFTA 2021
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, The White Tiger lead actor Adarsh Gourav talked about the surreal feeling of Oprah Winfrey talking about his film, "It's amazing isn't it? You've been watching these people on TV ever since you were a kid and now they know your name and your film." American host Oprah Winfrey talked about the film in her interview with Priyanka Chopra for her show Super Soul Sundays. The interview also covers Priyanka's memoir Unfinished.
When asked about comparisons being made to actor Dev Patel, who made his debut with the British teen drama Skins, Adarsh said it was 'unfair', "I think it's very unfair for anybody to compare me to somebody like Dev. I think Dev is a very accomplished actor. He's very successful. He has a vast body of work behind him. He has been nominated for multiple things over the years and this is just my first film. I think I have to grow a lot as an actor and this can't be an accident. I have to keep doing work that inspires me. I think Dev is a much more experienced and versatile actor than I am at this point in time."
Adarsh Gourav essayed the role of Balram Halwai in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. He received a BAFTA nomination under the 'Leading Actor' category for the same. He was awarded with the 'Rising Star' award at the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF).
The movie also received nominations for 'Adapted Screenplay' at BAFTA and the Academy Awards. The White Tiger has been adapted from Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Bahrani and Adiga might next reunite to adapt the latter's book Amnesty.
