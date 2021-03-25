Actor Adarsh Gourav Calls Comparison to Dev Patel 'Unfair'

Adarsh Gourav essayed the role of Balram Halwai in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. He received a BAFTA nomination under the 'Leading Actor' category for the same. He was awarded with the 'Rising Star' award at the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF).

The movie also received nominations for 'Adapted Screenplay' at BAFTA and the Academy Awards. The White Tiger has been adapted from Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Bahrani and Adiga might next reunite to adapt the latter's book Amnesty.