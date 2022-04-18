Acclaimed Odia Musician Prafulla Kar Passes Away at 83, PM Modi Expresses Grief
Prafulla Kar reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest.
Legendary Odia singer, lyricist and music director Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday 17 April, at the age of 83. As per reports, Kar was ailing for the last two days and died due to a cardiac arrest around 9:30 pm.
PM Modi also expressed grief over his death, tweeting, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Kar's debut as a singer in the Odia film industry was marked by the film, Shri Shri Patita Pabana. He was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music in 2015 and Jaydev Pushkar in 2004. He also received the Best Music Director Award on six occasions by the State government. The films in question are, Mamata, Sesa Srabana, Bandhu Mohanty, Sati Anasuya, Sati Labakusa and School Master. He had directed music for over 60 Odia and four Bengali films.
