ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Abhishek Chatterjee 'talented and versatile'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away.</p></div>
i

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee, who has worked in films like Ora Charjon, Mayabini, Madhur Milan, Bariwali, and Baazi, passed away on 24 March. The Telegraph reported that Abhishek fell ill while he was shooting for a reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to offer her condolences to Abhishek’s family, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty tweeted (in Bengali) that he is saddened by the demise of Abhishek Chatterjee, calling him a good man and a good actor.

Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Abhishek made his film debut in 1986 with Path Bhola directed by Tarun Majumdar and went on to star in several commercially successful films. Over the years, Abhishek also made a name for himself in the yatra circuit.

Additionally, he starred in several TV shows like Tupur Tupur, Andarmahal, Kusum Dola, Mohor, and Khorkuto. He was filming a reality show called Ismart Jodi.

Also Read

‘Gully Boy’ Rapper MC Tod Fod’s Mom Reveals He Had Two Heart Attacks in 4 Months

‘Gully Boy’ Rapper MC Tod Fod’s Mom Reveals He Had Two Heart Attacks in 4 Months

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×