Abhishek Bachchan on Dealing With Insecurity, Advice From His Dad, And More

Bachchan goes on to talk about dealing with insecurity as an actor, “We don’t have the luxury of security; we grapple with it every second. Some of us are accomplished at hiding that or performing that. Actors grapple with it every second because your job is based on validation. Your film is successful when someone tells you it’s successful.”

Sircar, who has also directed Amitabh Bachchan in the past, speaks of the similarities between the two actors and says, “I go with a script; it’s like a Bible for me. There’s very little chance, between the actor and me, of going away from the script. With Amitabh Bachchan it’s like….you take any page of the script, he knows exactly what is there on the page. He (Abhishek Bachchan) is just a genius with lines which is exactly like Mr Bachchan. Abhishek is also a first take or take-two actor.”

In one of the most moving scenes in I Want to Talk, Sen’s daughter asks him if he’ll dance at her wedding when the doctors have only given him about 100 days to live.

Speaking of the moment, Sen says, “Based on doctors, I have less than 100 days to live. Before you can die, you can lie; that’s an amazing thing I realised. There was a positivity that somehow came in because once I said yes, she trusted me. It wasn’t about the wedding or the dance anymore. To a three-year-old, once she believes you, the lie becomes reality. It was all about being there for my daughter as long as I could and making every day count.”

Bachchan goes on to share advice that his father and grandfather gave him and how he deals with ‘unsavoury things’ on social media. He also talks about what the audience is looking for from an actor.

Watch the video for more.