Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to talk about old memories from when he was a child on the sets of his father Amitabh Bachchan's film, Pukar, a 1983 hit shot in Goa. The actor explained how he was only five or six years old then, and got super excited at seeing a fake sword on set, which he managed to break right before the climax scene. He was then sent back to his hotel room.The actor further narrated how his partner-in-crime was Goldie Behl, who was on set because his father, Ramesh Behl, was directing the film. "Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl's father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together," Abhishek wrote.The video Abhishek shared is a part of #Roadto20. Abhishek is all set to complete 20 years in the film industry and to celebrate, he has started this Instagram series.On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which was set to release in April but is facing delays because of COVID-19 outbreak.