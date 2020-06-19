Actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share a post about his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and mentioned how award shows ‘demoted him and Farhan Akhtar to supporting roles’ while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were called the ‘leads’.Abhay began his note on Instagram by praising the film. “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed,” he wrote.He then added, “I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.”“There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.”Abhay DeolLast year on the film’s eighth anniversary, Abhay had written, “It’s been 8 years since I made this film. It’s the one movie that had people come up to me and say, ‘I saw this and I quit my job’ or ‘I saw this and made peace with an old friend,’ to ‘I took a break from work’ and even, ‘I got a divorce!’ It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn’t ask for more! It was an honor and a privilege to work with you @zoieakhtar. #zindaginamilegidobara.”