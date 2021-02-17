Abetment to Suicide Case Against Sandeep Nahar's Wife, Mom-in-Law

As per the report, Sandeep's wife, mother-in-law, father and brother have recorded their statements to the police. The actor's last rites will be performed in Punjab.

According to PTI, the actor, in the video, said that he was “frustrated” with constant fights with his wife. However, he also requested that after he was gone, “please don’t say anything to Kanchan, but do get her treated”. He also reportedly mentioned stress in his professional life in the purported suicide note.

The post and video have been deleted from Facebook. Reports also state that the cyber cell tried to track Sandeep down after they found his note on Facebook, but by the time they sprung to action the actor had passed away.

Sandeep was part of films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)

