Losing ‘Step Up’ to Bagging ‘ABCD’, All About Lauren’s Journey

I started auditioning for things and right when I got my Bollywood offer was when I had just reached the point of getting auditions for the leading roles. Audition for Step Up 4 was between six of us girls for the lead. It was the night that I found out a good friend of mine who is also from So You Think You Can Dance? and she booked the lead and I didn’t. I was devastated. I was so happy for her; I tweeted her, I Facebooked her, I text her like, ‘You’re a rockstar, go kick-ass’, from the most pure place. And I kid you not, the second I sent those messages, I get an e-mail alert, and it was like 4:35 am. I checked my e-mail and saw a mail from UTV Motion Pictures. I did my research and realised this is a real thing and one of the biggest production companies in the country. I’m gonna put a pause on this and I’m gonna go start over in a foreign country and see what happens. It was ABCD 1 that happened first. I had thirty days left with my visa when I came out here for the release of the film. Then, I started networking, tried to meet people, make connections; nothing was happening. And it got down to like the last three or maybe the last four days, I was like I’m gonna go home. I got a call from Lizelle D’Souza, Remo’s wife and she said there’s a show called Jhalak: Dancing With The Stars and they want you as a celebrity contestant. I was like, “Oh my god, it happened like three days before and I probably would’ve never come back.”

