Aattam Director on Winning National Awards, Hema Committee, On-Set Safety & More

"I have also read about it and a lot of material is out there which might have affected me," he added.

He also mentioned that "systematic changes right from education" are needed for tangible progress. He stressed that every industry should be a safe space and that a "peripheral approach" won't lead to any real change.

Weighing in if every industry should have something like the Hema Committee, he said: "It is stupid to think that the problem only exists in the film industry. It is everywhere, especially in developing nations. It's because education hasn't penetrated and it's such a complex issue. What is the contribution of society, religion, and education to a crime? Nobody wants to discuss that. I hope there are governmental policy changes, especially in the sector of education.

He also went on to say that there are hierarchical structures while making a movie: a producer, director etc. He added, "But it's a temporary set-up yet that does not mean that it should allow for exploitation. A clear-cut way would be to have a panel that works in every movie set with a set of rules and code of conduct. There should be a body to ensure safety... There should be a two-person or a one-person body to care for these things."

In the end, he got candid about why he wanted the film to become India's official entry in the Oscars, "I really hopes it happens because it would create more dialogue as it would be available for wider audience. It would also make more producers and filmmakers to work on smaller movies."