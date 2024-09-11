Aattam Director on Winning National Awards, Hema Committee, On-Set Safety & More

The National Award-winning Malayalam movie Aattam, released in 2023, addresses the issue of sexual assault and has gained significant relevance following the release of the Hema Committee report. The report exposed widespread sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry, leading to the resignation of the executive committee, including president and veteran actor Mohanlal, on 27 August.
The Quint spoke to Anand Ekarshi about the importance of speaking out on the issues of sexual violence, what inspired him to make a movie on the subject, parallels being drawn between the film and the Hema Committee reports, what can the industry do to ensure safety for women on sets, if the film could be the official nomination for the Oscars from India, and more.
Ekarshi opened up about why he choose sexual violence as a subject while making the film:
"Assaults and the Me Too movement have been in the news for the past few years, but the relevance of these crimes has always been there. During my teenage years, when I had female friends and started to understand these things, we used to speak about it, and then you hear instances—especially when you become close to your friends, and they start sharing things they would otherwise not share."
"I have also read about it and a lot of material is out there which might have affected me," he added.
He also mentioned that "systematic changes right from education" are needed for tangible progress. He stressed that every industry should be a safe space and that a "peripheral approach" won't lead to any real change.
Weighing in if every industry should have something like the Hema Committee, he said: "It is stupid to think that the problem only exists in the film industry. It is everywhere, especially in developing nations. It's because education hasn't penetrated and it's such a complex issue. What is the contribution of society, religion, and education to a crime? Nobody wants to discuss that. I hope there are governmental policy changes, especially in the sector of education.
He also went on to say that there are hierarchical structures while making a movie: a producer, director etc. He added, "But it's a temporary set-up yet that does not mean that it should allow for exploitation. A clear-cut way would be to have a panel that works in every movie set with a set of rules and code of conduct. There should be a body to ensure safety... There should be a two-person or a one-person body to care for these things."
In the end, he got candid about why he wanted the film to become India's official entry in the Oscars, "I really hopes it happens because it would create more dialogue as it would be available for wider audience. It would also make more producers and filmmakers to work on smaller movies."
