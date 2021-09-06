Don't End Up on Your Deathbed: Rahul Roy's Advice to Young Actors

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who is recovering from a brain stroke, has advised young actors to not let work stress get the better of them. Rahul suffered a stroke last year while shooting in Kargil.

Speaking to The Times of India Rahul said, "I had a brain stroke, and when I look back I realise many things. I have learnt through this incident, that we, as actors, must take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It is dangerous to just trust random, unripe professionals who have no idea of the process of making films and may do hazardous things to achieve their goals.”