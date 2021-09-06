Don't End Up on Your Deathbed: Rahul Roy's Advice to Young Actors
Rahul Roy, recovering from a brain stroke, urges young actors to take care of themselves.
Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who is recovering from a brain stroke, has advised young actors to not let work stress get the better of them. Rahul suffered a stroke last year while shooting in Kargil.
Speaking to The Times of India Rahul said, "I had a brain stroke, and when I look back I realise many things. I have learnt through this incident, that we, as actors, must take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It is dangerous to just trust random, unripe professionals who have no idea of the process of making films and may do hazardous things to achieve their goals.”
The actor added, "I would especially like to tell this to aspiring actors, who are looking forward to entering this industry. Don't let your work get to your head and don't let anyone put you to your deathbed. You must trust the right professionals".
Rahul's comments come days after Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away reportedly due to a heart attack.
Rahul credited his sister for taking care of him all this while. He added that he has given up 'bad habits' such as smoking and eating meat.
