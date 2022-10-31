Aamir Khan's Mother Admitted to Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack: Report
Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain is currently recovering at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Actor Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain, reportedly suffered a massive heart attack, last week during Diwali as per a report by PTI. In continuation to the report, Zeenat was at her Panchgani house with Aamir when she suffered a heart attack, following which she was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she is currently recovering.
PTI quoted a source saying, "She sufered a heart attack during Diwali. She is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. She is fine now."
Earlier this year, on 13 June, Aamir celebrated his mother's birthday with his friends and family, including his son Azad Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rai. Several pictures from the event surfaced the internet, where Zeenat can be seen cutting the cake, while the others sing for her.
Take a look at the video here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film was the official remake of the American cult classic Forrest Gump, and also marked the Bollywood debut of south cine star Naga Chaitanya. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Aamir Khan Zeenat Hussain
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.