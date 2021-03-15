Day After Birthday, Aamir Says He is Quitting Social Media
Aamir is currently busy with the post-prouction for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Just a day after his 56th birthday, Aamir Khan announced that he'll be quitting social media to focus on his work. He recently also decided to keep his phone away to avoid being distracted by the constant notifications, during the shoot for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.
He issued a statement on Instagram while also thanking his fans for all the birthday wishes, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media."
He also added that Aamir Khan Productions has an official Instagram channel, which he tagged in the post, "in addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official"
Despite joining Instagram in 2018 and his first picture with his mother going viral, Aamir is rarely active on social media.
On the career front, Aamir will next appear in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.