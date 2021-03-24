Aamir Khan Tests Positive for COVID, Is Quarantining at Home
The actor's spokesperson shared the news.
Actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesperson said in a statement. The actor is currently quarantining at home.
"Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self- quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for your wishes and concern", the statement read.
Some time back, Aamir announced that he is quitting social media. Speaking about his decision to the press the actor had said, "“Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Mai apni dhunki mai rehta hu. Social media pe hu kahan mai? Mujhe laga ki vaise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu mai (There's no need to speculate. I stay in my own world. Am I even on social media? I thought I don’t post anyway so there's no point staying on it)".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.