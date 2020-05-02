Aamir Khan and his family are hibernating in their Panchgani farmhouse during this lockdown. But that didn’t stop him from cheering for his niece Zayn Khan who made her acting debut in the Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez.The Khans had a movie night at home and Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan posted few family pictures on Instagram cheering for her cousin. Aamir got all suited up, Ira was seeing sporing a saree and Kiran Rao was in a long dress for the virtual premier of Mrs Serial Killer. The family showed their support through social media.In her post Ira wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."Zayn Marie Khan is the daughter of Mansoor Khan who directed films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Josh. . Mrs. Serial Killer is directed by Shirish Kunder and also features Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Earlier there were reports that Aamir Khan would be launching his niece Zayn while cousin Imran Khan will be directing the film. Zayn Marie Khan was one of the assistant directors on Shakun Batra's 2016 film Kapoor and Sons. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)