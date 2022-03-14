‘People Think Kiran and I Met Before My Divorce from Reena but...’: Aamir Khan

On the work front, Aamir Khan stars in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film is a remake of the 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya, and is a joint production of Aamir and Kiran.

The film is slated for release on 11 August.