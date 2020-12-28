Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Spend Anniversary at Gir National Park
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are celebrating their anniversary on Monday, 28 December.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are spending their wedding anniversary at the Gir National Park in Gujarat.
Before starting the safari, Aamir Khan met fans who had gathered to see him. He also spoke to the media. "It's Kiranji and my wedding anniversary on 28 December. To celebrate the occasion we decided to pay a visit to Gir National Park since we had heard so much about it. Gir is such a beautiful place. We were fortunate enough to see a number of lions. I would urge people to come and visit Gir and enjoy this experience", Khan told the media.
Along with Aamir and Kiran their son Azad, Aamir’s daughter Ira, his nephew Imran Khan and Imran's daughter Imara also accompanied them. On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.
