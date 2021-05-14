We're in a Happy Space: Aadar Jain on Engagement Plans With Tara

Rumours of their relationship started after they were regularly spotted together. Tara even joined Aadar at his brother Armaan's wedding, and the duo went to the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch together. Tara made the relationship 'Instagram-official' when she posted a picture of the two on Aadar's birthday. "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person," she wrote in the caption.

Aadar had spoken to Hindustan Times earlier and said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it," he said.

During an interview with Zoom Aadar was asked about his feelings on celebrities who choose to hide their relationships and he said, "Everyone is different, so you can’t do what other people do. They have their own personal choices. If they want to hide something, they have their own personal reasons for it. If they want to talk about something that’s their own choice, but there’s no pressure that because some people are doing it, you have to do it.”