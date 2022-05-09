‘A League of Extraordinary Makers’ Celebrates ‘Makers and the Things They Make'
'A League of Extraordinary Makers' is a four part docuseries.
The docuseries A League of Extraordinary Makers premiered on 7 May. The series explores the "curious world of makers and the things they make". The official synopsis of the show reads, "A walkthrough the Makerverse, a world where artists, inventors and hackers come together to make almost anything."
The 'makers' featured in the series are Andrew Huang, Jimmy Diresta, Cesar Jung-Harada, Anouk Wipprecht, Kate Reed, and Tomas Diez.
Watch the show's trailer here:
For an insight into some of the creations the docuseries is going to explore, the next part of the description states, "From guitars formed from AK-47s to an entirely open laptop that ships with screwdrivers, from technology that grows to fashion that feels, from 3D printed prosthetics to digitally fabricated cities - this is the story of the Maker movement, a deep-dive into the minds of extraordinary Makers and the things they make!"
The docuseries A League of Extraordinary Makers comprises of four parts. It is produced by Storyteller Films which has also produced projects like the anthology Crime Science, the documentary series A Big Little Murder, and the docuseries Aarushi - Beyond Reasonable Doubt.
