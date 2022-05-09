‘A League of Extraordinary Makers’ Celebrates ‘Makers and the Things They Make'

For an insight into some of the creations the docuseries is going to explore, the next part of the description states, "From guitars formed from AK-47s to an entirely open laptop that ships with screwdrivers, from technology that grows to fashion that feels, from 3D printed prosthetics to digitally fabricated cities - this is the story of the Maker movement, a deep-dive into the minds of extraordinary Makers and the things they make!"

The docuseries A League of Extraordinary Makers comprises of four parts. It is produced by Storyteller Films which has also produced projects like the anthology Crime Science, the documentary series A Big Little Murder, and the docuseries Aarushi - Beyond Reasonable Doubt.