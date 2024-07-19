LA Choreographer Claims Unpaid Dues from Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour

The Los Angeles-based choreographer wrote, “While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free..."

He also wrote, "Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists and do a significant part in the entire ecosystem of the industry... while its choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, to even promoting songs... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture.”