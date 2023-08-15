77th Independence Day: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Wish Fans

It's 15 August, and the country is celebrating its 77th Independence Day. Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish Independence Day to their fans.
Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her and her family hoisting the flag at their home. "Vande Mataram," she captioned the video.
Alia Bhatt wished her fans Happy Independence Day by sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, with the tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' playing in the background.
Kareena posted a picture of the Indian Tricolour with the caption, "“Happy Independence Day."
Kiara Advani celebrated the day with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers. "“Happy Independence Day my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever,” she captioned a video she posted.
