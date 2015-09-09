5th April, 1995: Hugh Grant arrives for the premiere of his film An Awfully Big Adventure
61 and Still Cute! Here’s Why Hugh Grant Remains a Blue-Eyed Charmer
As Hugh Grant turns a year older here’s why he continues to be the same old blue-eyed boy for us.
He swept us off our feet in Four Weddings and a Funeral, charmed us in Notting Hill, showed us his kinky side in Bridget Jones Diary, had us eating out of his hand in About a Boy and still managed to make us weak in our knees in Music and Lyrics.
As he turns a year older, Hugh Grant remains a blue-eyed charmer and we love him for that. Take a look at the actor over the years.
A total charmer. Happy Birthday, Hugh!
(This story is from The Quint archives and is being republished on actor Hugh Grant's birthday.)
