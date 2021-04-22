27 Years of Anjaam: Madhuri Shares Throwback Pics With SRK, Deepak
'Anjaam' was the first time Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan were cast opposite each other
Actor Madhuri Dixit commemorated 27 years of her movie Anjaam by sharing memories from the set. She posted pictures with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori, and captioned it, "#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment."
Directed by Rahul Rawail, Anjaam is a psychological thriller starring Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Johnny Lever, Kalpana Iyer, and Deepak Tijori among others. The movie was the first time Madhuri and Shah Rukh worked together. They went on to work together in successful Bollywood films like Koyla, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Devdas.
Anjaam is a story about consequences of actions, and features Shah Rukh in a negative role for which he received the 'Filmfare Best Villain Award'. Madhuri also received a Filmfare nomination for 'Best Actress' for the movie, but won for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Madhuri is currently a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. She regularly shares videos from on set usually recreating old songs. Most recently, she shared a video dancing to the song Dholna from Dil To Pagal Hai with choreographer Punit J Pathak. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri and Shah Rukh.
In early March, Karan Johar had shared a list of upcomin Netflix projects, one of which is titled Finding Anamika and stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead. The web-series follows the life of a woman who is a global superstar, and mom, who suddenly goes missing. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Suhasini Muley.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.