Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Sunday, 31 May. The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems, according to a report by PTI. Sajid confirmed to the news agency that his brother died of cardiac arrest. "Wajid passed away due to cardiac arrest", said Sajid adding that Wajid did test positive for coronavirus.Apart from being a fabulous music composer, Wajid Khan was known to be a cheerful, positive person by his loved ones. Here are ten facts about the music composer that you probably didn't know about.Family of LegendsWajid Khan belonged to the family of legends who had been practising music for decades in Gwalior, Madhya PradeshUstad Sharafat Ali Khan, his father, was a known Tabla player and a music arranger who had worked in the film industry.Wajid's Grandfather Was a Padma Shri AwardeeNot just his father, but even Wajid Khan's grandfather Ustad Abdul Latif Khan was a noted musician. He was Padma Shri awardee. He was known for his proficiency in Sarangi and continuing the lineage of music in the family.Close Association with Salman KhanIt is no secret that Sajid-Wajid had a close association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. They entered the industry with his film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya (1998). The film released in 1998 and became a hit with its music topping the chartbusters.They went on to compose music for many Salman-starrer hits including Hello Brother (1999), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Wanted (2009), Veer (2010), and the Dabangg series.Composed Sonu Nigam's Iconic Album 'Deewana'One of Sonu Nigam's top chartbuster album Deewana was also a product of Sajid-Wajid's composition.Was Also the Lyricist For This Popular NumberNot many know that Sajid-Wajid also wrote the lyrics of one of the most popular songs picturised on Salman Khan – Hata Saawan Ki Ghata, from Hello Brother.Also Composed 'Bigg Boss' TracksThe title tracks of Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6 were composed by the duo.Mentor on Singing Reality ShowsWajid was also a mentor in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar in 2012.The Voice Behind IPL 4 Theme SongWajid and his brother had also composed the popular theme song Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka of Indian Premiere League 4. He also sang the title track.Won First Filmfare for 'Dabangg'After being in the industry for many years and composing multiple hit numbers, the duo wont their first Filmfare Award for Salman-starrer Dabangg.His Last Composition Was for SalmanWajid's first and last composed song in the industry was for Salman Khan. His last composed songs remain Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai for Salman that the actor used as special songs in the times of the coronavirus.