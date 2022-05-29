Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Bids Adieu in a Dazzling White Saree
As Deepika Padukone completed her stint as a jury member at Cannes Film Festival 2022, the Bollywood actor dropped pictures of her newest outfit for the closing ceremony – a dazzling white saree.
She opted for ruffle white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, accessorising it with a royal pearl necklace and round stud earrings.
(Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
The string of images left users in awe on Instagram, with one user commenting, "Pearl itself".
