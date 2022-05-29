ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Bids Adieu in a Dazzling White Saree

She opted for ruffle white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

The Quint
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
i

As Deepika Padukone completed her stint as a jury member at Cannes Film Festival 2022, the Bollywood actor dropped pictures of her newest outfit for the closing ceremony – a dazzling white saree.

She opted for ruffle white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, accessorising it with a royal pearl necklace and round stud earrings.

  • 01/04

    (Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

  • 02/04

    (Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

  • 03/04

    (Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

  • 04/04

    (Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

The string of images left users in awe on Instagram, with one user commenting, "Pearl itself".

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

