Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ Release Pushed to November
The release of Daniel Craig’s latest Bond film No Time to Die has been pushed to November amid fears over the coronavirus spread. The film, which was scheduled for a 2 April release in the UK followed by a release on 10 April worldwide, has now been postponed to November as concerns for public health have taken precedence. It will now release in the UK on 12 November and on 25 November in the US.
No Time to Die has been made on a budget of over $200 million and will need to perform well in the international markets. Since, the spread of coronavirus has led to the closure of several cinemas in countries such as Italy, South Korea, China and Japan, the postponement of the release seems to be a sensible decision.
“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020,” announced Deadline in an exclusive report.
Evidently, concerns for public health and economic loss prompted the production houses to postpone the film to a time when the number of coronavirus cases plateau. Deadline also reported that more than 70, 000 theaters in China have remained shut and this could mean a loss of over $2 billion.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also stars Christoph Waltz and French actor Lea Seydoux. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright. Rami Malek will essay an antagonist in the film.
(Inputs from: Deadline)