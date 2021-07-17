Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti Celebrate 10 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar's directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, co-written by Reema Kagti, completes ten years since its release in 2011. A decade later, the multi-starrer road movie is still loved by the audiences with the same avidity.

In conversation with The Quint, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti take a look back in time and reminisce about shooting in Spain, casting for the film, and how they crafted the characters. They talk about poetry being a big part of their cinematic world and how they used it in the film.

“We haven’t watched the film since it’s come out”, the two say in unison. “We’re going to sit and watch it now.”

The ten-year celebration of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has garnered a lot of excitement on the internet as well. Both Akhtar and Kagti are elated about the love that the film has received.

