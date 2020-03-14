Zee Cine Awards: Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu Win Best Actor Award
The annual Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai without a live audience due to the coronavirus scare across the country. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for his performance in Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh’s duo in the film fetched them the award for Best Onscreen Pair and the film also bagged the award for the Best Song of the Year.
Taapsee Pannu won the award for Best Actor (female) for Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badlaa. Taapsee posted a picture of the award on her Instagram stories and captioned it “The first one for Naina Sethi.”
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who marked his entry into Bollywood with Gully Boy was awarded best debut. He played the role of rapper MC Sher who helps Ranveer’s character through his rap journey.
Kartik Aaryan was awarded Best Actor in a Comic Role for Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in Bala, Article 15 and Dream Girl, got him the award for Entertainer of the Year.
The organizers took to Twitter to announce that a live audience will not be hosted this year, following precautions against the spread of Coronavirus.
Scores of actors from the film fraternity attended the award ceremony. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana and Govinda were among those in the audience.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )